From Indiegala

Description

Deep Despair 3 is an open-world survival action-adventure with RPG elements! The game is a direct continuation and expansion of the second part. You will encounter a lot of new content, reworked and improved old mechanics, as well as many new ones, making your gaming experience feel completely fresh and taking it to a new level! Fight, survive, dig, build, explore vast worlds, engage in farming, breed animals, gather resources, and level up to the max!

Class System and Extensive Customization

You can play as a warrior, archer, mage, medic, or thrower. Each class has many unique bonuses and extensive variability even within a single class, allowing you to create a build for any play style and upgrade every characteristic of your character!

Enhanced Combat System

Use various types of weapons in battle, such as swords, hammers, maces, battle axes, bows, grenades, and much more. The attack animations have become more realistic and reached a new level. Now you can block enemy attacks with any weapon and dodge using a powerful dash!

Modify Items on Anvils

Install various upgrades on your weapons, armor, tools, and shields, repair them, and sharpen armor for different classes. Thanks to the extensive functionality, you can make each item unique!

New Hunger System

The familiar hunger bar has been removed, and food now provides bonuses to your maximum health, stamina, and mana. Eat different foods to get the maximum boost to your stats!

Defend Against Raids on Your Base

When the night turns bloody, it will become a real challenge for you, where you will face hordes of monsters until dawn!

New Dungeon System

You will encounter a branching dungeon system—each descent leads to a unique cave, and you can go even lower until you reach the Depths!

Various Biomes

You can visit different forests with unique flora and fauna, deserts, sunny beaches, swamps, dead lands, frozen areas, and many more!

Farming

You can grow many crops using different types of fertilizers, trees, bushes, and plants.

Animal Husbandry

Breed animals using various foods to provide yourself with meat and other useful resources.